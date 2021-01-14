Arizona health director video previews vaccine distribution

Arizona News

Dr. Cara Christ warns most people won't get vaccine for months

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) addressed the state of both coronavirus and vaccines in a video message released Thursday.

In the video, Christ praises the strides being made at the state's first 24/7 vaccine site. It's estimated teams at State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals usually play football, are vaccinating as many as 200 people an hour. ADHS plans to open a similar facility at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on February 1st.

ADHS says, as of Thursday afternoon, it has now administered more than 217,000 doses to more than 186,000 Arizonans. More than 21,000 have received both shots.

However, as of Thursday morning, Yuma County is out of vaccine. Health officials say it's unclear when it will get more doses.

Christ said the Phoenix facilities will serve as models for round-the-clock clinics all across the state. She didn't address how long it would take for ADHS to establish such clinics.

The health director also cautioned the public about letting down its guard.

" These miraculous vaccines are not an immediate solution to COVID-19. Christ said. "We are months away from the point where everyone can get the vaccine.

She went on to urge Arizonans to continue to stringently follow previously recommended safety protocols, including masks, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, and avoiding gathering with people outside your household.

Watch Dr. Christ's video message here: