Yuma County out of coronavirus vaccines

Health official steer eligible individuals towards Phoenix sites

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There are no more coronavirus vaccines available in Yuma County. That's the message the Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) sent out Thursday morning.

YCPHD says it received 7,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. It then distributed the doses to Yuma Regional Medical Center, Sunset Health, the Regional Center for Border Health, while also administering some shots itself.

County health officials say they are working with the state to get more vaccines, but at this point, they cannot way when they'll get more doses, or how many they'll receive.

Local health officials point eligible members of the public towards the state's new 24/7 vaccine site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Reports indicate that center is inoculating as many as 200 people an hour. The state will open a second round-the-clock vaccine site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on February 1st. To register, click here.

Right now those within the state's 1B tier are eligible for a vaccine. That top priority group includes:

Once top priority individuals have been vaccinated, others in the tier can get their shots.

Those vaccinated as part of tier 1A will be scheduled to receive their second shot.

Stay with KYMA.com for continuing coverage of vaccine distribution across the Desert Southwest.