Arizona adds 5,400+ coronavirus cases

Virus-related deaths climb by 57% in two weeks

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona saw new coronavirus cases climb by more than 5,400 Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) confirmed 5,442 new cases. It also reported 82 deaths. However, 46 of those came from past deaths previously not attributed to the virus. It's unclear if the patients died before, or during, the current surge.

Statewide, the number of coronavirus deaths is increasing. In fact, the agency reports an increase of 57% in the past two weeks.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ released a video Thursday with the latest on the state's efforts to combat the spread of the virus. She also addressed the rising cases.

Watch Dr. Christs video briefing here:

More than 356,000 Arizonans have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The virus has claimed more than 6,800 lives statewide.