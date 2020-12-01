Arizona couple charged with manslaughter for Tonto Basin tragedy

Arizona News

3 children drown after failed attempt to cross flood waters

GLOBE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Gila County couple has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and child abuse charges. The charges stem from a year-old Thanksgiving tragedy that left three young children dead.

A judge formally charged Daniel and Lacey Rawlings Tuesday in Globe. Daniel faces three counts of reckless manslaughter, and seven of child abuse. Lacey faces seven counts of child abuse.

The charges date back to 2019. The day after Thanksgiving, the couple tried to drive through floodwaters in Tonto Basin in their military-style SUV. The waters washed away the vehicle. The Rawlings and four other children survived. Six-year-old daughter Willa, five-year-old son Colby, and five-year-old niece Austin drowned. Their bodies weren't found for days.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the couple ignored barricades, driving around them and into the running water. Prosecutors describe that decision as "reckless."

However, the Rawlings' supporters point out, there is no bridge over the Tonto Creek, in spite of routine flooding in the area. They also say the couple faced a 40-mile detour to avoid the water. Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) allocated state funding to build a bridge shortly after the tragedy. It will likely be years before it's constructed.

The Rawlings return to court in January.