Arizona GOP calls on counties to delay vote certification

Arizona News

Secretary of State receives threats in the wake of November 3rd General Election

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Republican Party is pressuring county officials across the state to delay certifying their election results.

The GOP continues to question the vote tally, but has provided no hard evidence of fraud. Their issues do not extend to state contests, but solely focus on those ballots case for President-elect Joe Biden.

Republicans are seeking a court order to postpone Maricopa County's ballot certification until the established November 23rd deadline, although elections officials say they're ready now.

Mojave County planned to certify its results Monday, but postponed that vote until November 23rd.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, says she's received threats over the results of the elections. Hobbs has asked Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, the speak out against what she called disinformation.

When asked about the election during a press conference Wednesday, Ducey said had no questions about the election's integrity, but felt legal challenges should be allowed to play out.