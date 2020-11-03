Arizona Secretary of State urges patience at the polls

Arizona News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As voters lined up early on Election Day, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs urged people to bring their patience.

Polls are set to close at seven Tuesday night. However Secretary Hobbs said as long as you're in line by that time, you'll still get an opportunity to cast your vote.

Hobbs said more than 2.6 million Arizonans had already cast their ballot as of Tuesday morning.

She still expects several more to do so by today.

“When you’re going to the polling place make sure you’re prepared that you know where you’re supposed to go and bring patience with you. This is new for all of us in terms to how this election is being conducted. Things are different and patience is going to go a long way to make sure everyone is able to exercise their right to vote.” said Hobbs.

For those who still have a mail in ballot, you must take it to a drop box for the vote to be counted.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez also spoke with Hobbs about the voting in the pandemic. How the state's ensuring voters' safety today on a special Decision 2020 Early Edition at four.

And for continuing coverage of the race towards the November 3rd General Election be sure to visit our Decision 2020 page. Also visit our 2020 Voter's Guide for profiles of your local, state, and federal candidates, and a breakdown of all the ballot propositions.