Arizona Supreme Court says juveniles can be sentenced to life in prison

Arizona News

Ruling ends appeal process for young defendants

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday, a judge can sentence a juvenile to what would amount to a life sentence.

The decision upholds the sentences of three juvenile defendants from Mohave and Pima Counties. The sentences for their convictions on a number of crimes, will keep them behind bars for the rest of their lives.

Their attorneys argued the sentences violated the Eighth Amendment, which protects Americans from cruel and unusual punishment.

The U.S. Supreme Court has previously issued restrictions on juvenile sentencing. Underage defendants cannot be sentence to death, nor can they face mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole.

However, the state Supreme Court ruled it is not unconstitutional for a juvenile to face life, if the sentence results from a combination of convictions on multiple crimes.