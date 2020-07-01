Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Arizona for coronavirus briefing

Arizona News

VP to meet with Gov. Ducey regarding state's prolonged coronavirus surge

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to touch down at Sky Harbor Airport at 11:30 Wednesday morning to get an in-person briefing on Arizona's continued surge in coronavirus cases.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, will accompany Pence on his visit. They will meet with Governor Doug Ducey and state health officials to receive a status report on Arizona's battle against the virus.

The Vice President arrives on the same day the state set an new one-day record for new cases and for deaths. Health officials reported 4,878 new coronavirus cases and 88 deaths on Wednesday.

Pence and Ducey are expected to hold a 12:30 press conference following their meeting. You can stream that briefing right here on KYMA.com, or on our app.