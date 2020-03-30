U.S. Senate Candidate Mark Kelly reassures ‘aid is coming to Yuma’.

Arizona News

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - U.S. Senate Candidate Capt. Mark Kelly talked to 13 On Your Side about the importance of the major stimulus package passed by the House and Senate, signed by President Donald Trump despite its effects on the nation's deficit.

The Democratic candidate mentioned that in order to get the most of the stimulus package, the federal government must hold state governments accountable by ensuring that these funds make it into the homes of taxpayers.

"The state of Arizona, the community in Yuma," said Capt. Kelly. "Where Gaby (Giffords) and I live in Tucson, we are all paying for this so we need strong accountability.”

Capt. Kelly stresses that it is really important to take precautions, like staying at home, very seriously in an effort to flatten the curve.

“It’s important to follow the data that we have now," said Kelly. "It's whats going on in cities like New York, so we do hope we don't get in a situation where that's what we experience in this state."

Kelly also added that he has been in contact with state leaders as well as leaders of rural communities, including those in Yuma County to ensure that ou area receives the necessary resource to combat the virus.

