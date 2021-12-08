Filipino journalist shot dead while watching TV in store

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A gunman has shot and killed a journalist while he was watching TV at a store in a central Philippine city, in a brazen attack in what has long been regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists. Police and officials said Thursday that Jesus Malabanan, a 58-year-old reporter for the Manila Standard newspaper, died while being transported to a hospital after being shot once in the head by one of two motorcycle-riding men Wednesday night at a family store he was tending in Calbayog city in Samar province. The suspects escaped and a police investigation is underway to identify them and a motive for the attack.