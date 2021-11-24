From serious to scurrilous, some Jimmy Hoffa theories

By ROGER SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI’s confirmation last week that it was looking at a spot next to a New Jersey landfill as a possible burial site for former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest chapter in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975. Many of the theories about what happened to Hoffa that have been floated over the years have been tied to book releases. Others were put forth by fame-seekers. The most well-known theory is probably the claim that Hoffa was buried under the former Giants Stadium in northern New Jersey. The FBI has looked into several proposed burial sites in Michigan, but to no avail.