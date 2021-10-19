No major injuries after plane runs off Texas runway, burns

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously hurt when an airplane bound for Boston ran off a runway and burned near Houston. The Federal Aviation Administration says the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught fire while trying to take off from the Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire on Tuesday morning. The FAA says everyone made it off the plane safely. The only reported injury was a passenger with back pain. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the plane was headed to Boston. The aircraft is registered to a Houston-area investment firm.