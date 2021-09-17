New this week: ‘The Starling,’ Diddy and Billy Bob Thornton

AP National

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include new albums from rapper Diddy and “Star Trek” star William Shatner, as well as Melissa McCarthy playing a grief-stricken mother in the Netflix drama “The Starling.” The Amazon series “Goliath” starring Billy Bob Thornton comes to an end on Friday and will have Bruce Dern, Jena Malone and J.K. Simmons aboard for the final chapter. Theater fans will get to celebrate Broadway when the long-delayed Tony Awards start on Sunday, a four-hour advertisement for shows that were shuttered for 18 months. The awards and a special will be on CBS and Paramount+.