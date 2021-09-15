California GOP licks wounds after another lopsided loss

AP National

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s long-suffering Republicans endured another embarrassing loss when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom easily defeated an attempt to drive him from office. Returns from Tuesday’s recall election continued a troubling trend for the GOP. Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in California since 2006. In recent years their candidates have been unable to get more than 40% support from voters. Incomplete results show the pro-recall votes reached only 36%. With Newsom back on the ballot in 2022 the GOP faces a high climb to make the race competitive. The party has better chances in Congress — the GOP picked up four House seats in 2020.