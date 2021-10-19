Grand jury hearing testimony in death of Robert Durst’s wife

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have gone to a grand jury as they seek to indict millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst for the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with the The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The grand jury in Westchester County was empaneled last week and has started hearing witness testimony. The grand jury process is expected to take several weeks. A message seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah. Messages were also left for Durst’s lawyer.