2 Diamond League track meets in China called off

MONACO (AP) — Two Diamond League track meets scheduled to be held in China have been canceled because of coronavirus-related restrictions and a substitute event in Poland has been added to the calendar. Organizers say the mid-season meets in Shanghai and Shenzhen were called off “due to travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China.” The substitute event will be held in the Polish city of Chorzow on Aug. 6. The series concludes at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Sept. 7-8. Two meets in China were also canceled last year for similar reasons.