PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Terence Lewis II recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as Jackson State beat Prairie View 59-53. Jayveous McKinnis added 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (9-18, 7-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonas James III also scored 13. Jawaun Daniels had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (8-17, 8-7), who scored a season-low 19 in the first half.