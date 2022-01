CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Aaron Estrada tied his career high with 30 points as Hofstra held off College of Charleston 76-73. Darlinstone Dubar had 16 points and three blocks for the Pride (13-7, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association), who won their fourth straight game. Brenden Tucker had 17 points to pace the Cougars (10-9, 2-5).