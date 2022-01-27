Bennett, Barkov lift Panthers over Golden Knights 4-1

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored two goals to lift the Florida Panthers over the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday night. Aleksander Barkov scored his 200th NHL goal and 500th NHL point and had an assist, while Mason Marchment had an empty-net goal. Spencer Knight made 24 saves to help the Panthers improve to 22-3-0 at home. Zach Whitecloud scored for Vegas, which had a three-game point streak come to an end. Robin Lehner stopped 28 shots.