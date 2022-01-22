Ex-athlete vows to maintain U. of Michigan sex abuse protest

By COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

Jon Vaughn’s small blue-and-white camper has been parked outside the home of the University of Michigan’s president since early October, and he says it isn’t moving anytime soon. The 51-year-old former star running back is one of more than 1,000 students who say they were sexually abused by the university’s late sports doctor Robert Anderson over more than three decades. The school recently announced a $490 million settlement with the alleged victims. But Vaughn says he still wants answers and the camper isn’t moving until he gets them.