Michigan’s comeback season comes to abrupt halt in CFP semis

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan won the coin toss. And that’s the last thing that went right for the Wolverines in 2021. A team that had barely trailed all season got into a hole quickly and only saw it deepen the rest of the way. Michigan’s stay in the College Football Playoff did not go anywhere near according to plan, the Wolverines’ season ending Friday night with a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.