Coe discusses adding meet in China in state-of-track talk

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe addressed the human rights issues in China during his state-of-the-sport talk as track and field adds another Diamond League event in the country. Coe also discussed how it was a golden opportunity to extend track’s footprint in America with the world championships set to be held in Eugene, Oregon, next summer. It will be the first time track’s biggest event outside of the Olympics will be held in the United States. Coe talked about the legacy of retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt as well.