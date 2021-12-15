Pinzan leads No. 16 South Florida women past Stetson 69-50

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elisa Pinzan scored all 12 of her points in the first half, Shae Leverett had 10 points and nine rebounds and No. 16 South Florida beat Stetson 69-50. Elena Tsineke also scored all 10 of her points before halftime to help the Bulls lead 37-25 after closing on a 16-2 run over the last four-plus minutes. Pinzan started the run with two 3-pointers and Leverett scored four points. USF pulled away in the fourth quarter as Stetson missed 15 straight shots, starting late in the third. Leverett was 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line for South Florida. Tippy Robertson scored 12 points for Stetson.