Montreal scores 5 times in third for 6-3 win over Pittsburgh

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens scored five third-period goals and ended a lengthy road drought with a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Josh Anderson scored two empty-netters in the third period and Tyler Toffoli added another. Christian Dvorak and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the final 20 minutes for the Canadiens, who snapped a seven-game road slide. Jonathan Drouin scored in the second period for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped a season-high 47 shots. Sidney Crosby, Evan Rodrigues and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh, which saw its five-game winning streak end. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots.