Henrique, Ducks hand Coyotes 11th straight loss, 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks beat Arizona 3-1, handing the Coyotes their 11th straight loss. Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, and Troy Terry extended his points streak to 10 games. Anthony Stolarz lost his fourth career shutout on Shayne Gostisbehere’s goal with 7.8 seconds left. Rookie Karel Vejmelka stopped 28 shots. The Coyotes remain the league’s only winless team, matching the 2017-18 Coyotes for the franchise’s longest losing streak to start the season. The Coyotes’ streak also matches three other teams for the second-longest winless skid to start a season.