Shakur Stevenson jabs way to 10th-round TKO over Herring

By MATT WINKELJOHN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Shakur Stevenson stepped up in weight class and jabbed his way to a second world title, beating Jamel Herring by technical knockout in the 10th round of their junior lightweight championship bout. The former featherweight champion applied steady pressure throughout, and Stevenson (17-0) leaned on the jab that helped him on his way to a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics. Herring (23-3) never went down, but as the fight wore on he suffered substantial damage above both eyes. The fight was stopped briefly with 2:35 left in the 10th so that his badly bleeding forehead could receive attention from his corner.