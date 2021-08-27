Zverev denies allegations, backs ATP domestic violence rules

AP Business

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic tennis gold medalist Alexander Zverev again denied abuse allegations made by a former girlfriend and says he would support the introduction of a domestic violence policy by the men’s pro tour. Zverev — a 24-year-old German who was the runner-up last year at the U.S. Open, which starts Monday — issued a statement about the matter and then briefly addressed it at a pre-tournament news conference. The former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, first made the accusations last year and provided a new, detailed account this week via a Slate.com article. Zverev has denied the allegations.