Young man from Yuma recognized for saving drowning brother

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday morning, a young man was recognized by the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) after saving his four-year-old brother who was drowning.

19-year-old Adrian Cervantes was with his family last Wednesday when his uncle asked where his little brother, Fernando, was.

“We’re always where’s Ferny, where’s Ferny and it was just a split second," said the boys' mother Marlene Gonzalez.

The family began to search for Fernando until Cervantes realized the pool's fence was unlocked and opened.

“I found him in the pool, I jumped in, pulled him out, started giving him CPR and then my mom called the cops so we were waiting for them to arrive," said Cervantes.

Luckily for the family they consistently take CPR classes, however despite how prepared they were, the horror of finding little Fernando in the pool was still shocking.

“The way I found my son, it was very…. I don’t even have words I just thought I had lost my son and I thank my 19-year-old Adrian Cervantes," said Gonzalez.

Cervantes was able to help save his brother’s life, and after spending a brief time in the hospital Fernando has made a full recovery.

Gonzalez has a message on why it is important to be familiar with CPR and what to do in emergency situations like this one.

“I really really think everybody should get certified becuase honestly that’s what saved my son’s life I wouldn’t be here right now doing this interview if my son wouldn’t of been certified or myself we wouldn’t be having this conversation," said Gonzalez.

YFD would like to remind everyone of the importance of water safety, especially during these hot summer months when everyone is in or near the water.