New Yuma County YuLead training program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The new Yuma County Leadership Empowerment and Development program or "YuLead" gives Yuma County court employees the chance to grow into leadership roles.

The nine month commitment training teaches court employees soft and hard skills they need to learn for future leadership roles like directors and supervisors.


“They are doing almost 100 hours of training within that nine months," said human resources training supervisor Nallely Flores. "They’re also receiving hands on mentoring with executive level mentors within Yuma County. And there’s also round table discussions where we come together as a whole, and we have these discussions on the things we’ve been talking about in class trainings.”

At the end of the training, participants that pass and graduate will be presented in front of the board next April.

