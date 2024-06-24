Yuma County Board of Supervisors approve budget

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors officially approved the final budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The budget is just around $571 million dollars, which is four million dollars less than the previous year.

“We’re looking out for Yuma County and we’re making it better every day,” said Ian McGaughey, the Yuma County Administrator.

Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes explains how this new budget impacts locals.

“It’s important that people understand that once they get out of the jurisdiction of Yuma, San Luis, and Somerton and Wellton, they’re in the County and the county handles a lot of the things the cities don’t," said Reyes.

This new budget is about two to three percent less than the previous year, however, it helps bring money for various projects throughout the county.

“There are a number of exciting and important things in this budget including new building projects, they have a number of road projects, bridges, public safety, emergency management, just a number of things that will touch people’s lives in ways they may not even fully know about," said McGaughey.

After a recent audit the county realized they need to focus on a newer threat.

“Cyber security is an emerging threat not only nationwide but also here in Yuma County so we need to make sure that we’re on top of it that we’re paying close attention and we prevent any threats to our systems," said McGaughey.

The budget is for the next fiscal year which starts July 1.