Two new members to join Visit Yuma Board of Directors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two members will be joining the Board of Directors for Visit Yuma effective July 1, 2024.

These members will be joining the 13 total Board volunteers who meet monthly to discuss Yuma's economy and marketing.

Four seats are up for election every year and two new members announced are Michelle Scott and Megan Yaskovic.

Michelle Scott is the Assistant Manager/Sales Manager for Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn & Suites with 35 years of customer service experience.

Megan Yaskovic is RV World's Director of Marketing.

“Visit Yuma is led by passionate people who love their community, and the addition of Michelle and Megan enhances that passion." Executive Director Marcus Carney

Regina Twomey of APS and Ashley Herrington of Arizona Western College were reelected for an additional three-year term.

The following also serve on the Board of Directors: