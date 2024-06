CALEXICO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Calexico police department arrested a Calexico man after they received a call about shots being fired near the area of La Jolla Palms Blvd. and SPUD Moreno Street.

According to Calexico police the suspect was shooting at a field and the gun used was a ghost gun.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.