Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, the documentary filmmaker who chronicled a 30-day period when he ate only fast food, has died.

According to his family, Spurlock died Thursday at his home in New York due to complications from cancer.

He was 53.

Spurlock was best known for the Oscar-nominated "Super Size Me."

The film, in which he subjected himself to a diet of only McDonald's, helped raise awareness about the dangers of poor nutrition.

Spurlock's work bit into a wide range of sociopolitical issues including the war on terror, corporate power, and masculine identity.

Spurlock's public image was severely damaged in the early months of the #MeToo movement when he admitted to what he characterized as a pattern of sexual misconduct going back years.

Spurlock also revealed that he had been the victim of sexual abuse as a boy and teenager and that he had, "consistently been drinking since the age of 13."

Spurlock also created and hosted "30 Days," a three-season FX reality show that followed people as they experimented with crash-course lifestyles like working for minimum wage or living off the power grid.