High schooler accused of killing fellow student on campus in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested on a murder warrant after fatally shooting a schoolmate on the campus of an Arlington, Texas, high school.

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones says the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday outside portable buildings on the campus of Bowie High School.

The suspect was arrested a short time later near the campus.

The dead student has been identified as 18-year-old Etavian Barnes.

Jones said the two students apparently knew each other, but a motive was still being sought.

Arlington schools Superintendent Matt Smith said classes at Bowie High School are canceled for Thursday.