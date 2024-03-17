President Biden hosts St. Patrick’s Day brunch at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden started Saint Patrick's Day with a brunch at the White House.

The president was joined in the East Room by Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, leaders of the Catholic Church, and some 200 invited guests.

The brunch menu complete with traditional Irish dishes including colcannon, Irish soda bread, along with eggs florentine and bacon.

President Biden kicked off the St. Patrick's Day weekend on Friday with an Oval Office meeting with the Taoiseach, as he is called in Ireland.

In remarks, Biden expressed how much the time honored tradition has meant to his family and reflected on his Irish heritage.