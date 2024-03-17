President Biden hosts St. Patrick’s Day brunch at White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden started Saint Patrick's Day with a brunch at the White House.
The president was joined in the East Room by Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, leaders of the Catholic Church, and some 200 invited guests.
The brunch menu complete with traditional Irish dishes including colcannon, Irish soda bread, along with eggs florentine and bacon.
President Biden kicked off the St. Patrick's Day weekend on Friday with an Oval Office meeting with the Taoiseach, as he is called in Ireland.
In remarks, Biden expressed how much the time honored tradition has meant to his family and reflected on his Irish heritage.
"You know this has always been a special day for the Biden family and the Biden household. It's not just about heritage, but it really is about faith. So much of it being Irish means to be connected to the Catholic teachings that I grew up with.
As long as you're alive, you have an obligation to strive. And you're not done until you've seen the face of God. So, keep moving. That was her expression for real. And that belief inspired generations of the Irish to keep going even in the face of enormous setbacks and to convince millions of Irish immigrants including my ancestors, many of you here, here today to leave their beloved homeland and begin a new life in America."President Joe Biden