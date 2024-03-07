Skip to Content
More sunshine and warmer for the weekend ahead

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:09 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will continue to move eastward through the Desert Southwest bringing cooler temperatures and keeping the breezy conditions until Friday.

A high pressure will build into the Desert Southwest through the weekend resulting in a warming trend through early next week.

It will be another breezy evening with gusts 20-30 MPH within our area, however, breeziness will linger into Friday, but it won't be as strong.

Passing clouds will be possible on Saturday, but a warming and drying trend will continue through the weekend.

Daytime highs will warm to the 80s this weekend and early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

