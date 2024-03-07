More sunshine and warmer for the weekend ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will continue to move eastward through the Desert Southwest bringing cooler temperatures and keeping the breezy conditions until Friday.

A high pressure will build into the Desert Southwest through the weekend resulting in a warming trend through early next week.

It will be another breezy evening with gusts 20-30 MPH within our area, however, breeziness will linger into Friday, but it won't be as strong.

Passing clouds will be possible on Saturday, but a warming and drying trend will continue through the weekend.

Daytime highs will warm to the 80s this weekend and early next week.