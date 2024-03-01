Skip to Content
Yuma Market police activity update

Eduardo Morales
today at 4:12 PM
Published 4:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several police vehicles were seen late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning at Yuma Market.

The store was taped off along with a portion of Kennedy Lane.

According to the Yuma Police Department, they're still trying to sort out what happened between a store clerk and three customers.

“Both parties reported conflicting stories about how this disturbance started. It’s alleged that a can was thrown at a clerk. There is no evidence showing the firearm was pointed at the customers, although there is evidence that shows that a firearm was discharged,” stated Officer Christina Fernandez from the Yuma Police Department.

There were no reported injuries or damages to the properties.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

