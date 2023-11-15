Skip to Content
City of Yuma’s Special Election has final results

Special Election was held on Tuesday, November 7

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announced the final results for the Special Election with one measure passing and two failing.

The results were canvassed and made official Wednesday evening by the Yuma City Council, said the City of Yuma.

For this special election, ballots were distributed only by mail.

There were 8,348 votes cast.

Here are the following final results:

  • Proposition 419, City Attorney serving at the pleasure of the Council    
    • Yes 4,986
    • No 3,201 
  • Proposition 420, Mayor and Council compensation                              
    • Yes 3,850
    • No 4,354
  • Proposition 421, City Administrator severance                                    
    • Yes 2,324
    • No 5,929

The City of Yuma said Proposition 419 passed, while Proposition 420 and Proposition 421 failed.

To find results from other local elections held on Nov. 7, go to Yuma County's website.

