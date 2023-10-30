Iconic comedic ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dead at 54

LOS ANGELES, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - The entertainment world and millions around the globe, are still trying to absorb the sudden death of brilliantly talented 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry.

The ripple affect of sadness and shock is pouring in from all around the world. From fellow actors, fans and studio executives Perry's passing has left a deep mark of devastation.

Emergency officials responded to a 911 call from Perry's assistant on Saturday afternoon. Authorities arrived to his Pacific Palisades home in the Los Angeles area around 4pm and discovered Perry deceased from drowning.

In a statement, NBC, which aired the show 'Friends' the top rated sitcom for ten years said, it was "incredibly saddened" by the "too-soon" passing of the actor. The pitch perfect, comedic actor, rang in the show ratings with humor and laughter like no other.

A gifted genius who's physical comedy, brought joy and a depth of happiness that very few actors can deliver. A household name that kept the laughs coming through his innate ability to create unforgettable humor.

A sweet soul who brightened the lives of millions while he struggled with a life long addiction to alcohol and drugs. In an interview with the New York Times in October 2022, Perry estimated: "I've probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober."

Despite years of pain and struggle his hope was to empower others, to inspire them by sharing his walk of life, a story and journey that will change the lives of others walking a similar path. Rest in peace Matthew Perry, your legacy is our hearts forever.