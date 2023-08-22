Skip to Content
News 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Central Preview, ASU names starting QB, and Score Updates

We continue our prep football previews with the Central Spartans. Arizona State has named a starting quarterback for next week's opener. We also have score updates from around the area.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - On tonight's sportscast find out how the Central Spartans are looking to keep their winning tradition going, despite a lot of new faces. Also, find out who Kenny Dillingham has named as Arizona State's starting quarterback. And find out scores from games happening around the area.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11's Sports Director.

