Cibola softball gets final tune-up before play-in, beats San Luis on the road
The Raiders used a big day at the plate to propel themselves firmly into the postseason while finishing off their regular season with a win - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola softball was able to cap off their regular season with a win on Monday afternoon.
The Raiders beat San Luis on the road 16-3 to finish with a record of 16-12 on the season.
Cibola also finds themselves as the 17th ranked team in the AIA 6A division ahead of the state play-in tournament.
As for Monday's action, the game appeared to be over early.
Cibola jumped out to a 9-0 lead through three innings.
The Sidewinders would put three on the board in the bottom of the fourth to potentially start a comeback.
However, a double turned into a little league home run for Cibola junior Destiny Martinez to put the Raiders up 10-3.
From there, Cibola wouldn't look back en route to the big win.