today at 6:28 PM
Published 6:37 PM

City of Yuma celebrates 109th birthday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today is Yuma's birthday as the city turns 109 years old. 

Yuma became a city in 1914 under the new state of Arizona.

After a few name changes, Yuma finally stuck. 

Jenny Pennington of Sanguinetti House Museum and Gardens says, “first we started off with Colorado City around the Goldrush Age, of course we were the only crossing point over to California through the southern port of the state after that we get Arizona City there was a flood it washed out everything and kinda did a rebrand than in 1914 we get the City of Yuma officially."

Yuma was first settled by various Native American tribes and mostly undisturbed until the 1680s.

