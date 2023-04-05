Lawyers for man accused of killing 2 Indiana teens want move

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a man charged with killing two northern Indiana teenage girls have filed an emergency court motion seeking to move him from a prison where they claim his condition is deteriorating. The emergency request was filed Wednesday by Richard Allen’s lawyers. It cites “dramatic change in Mr. Allen’s condition, including his change in demeanor, change in appearance and change in his overall mental status.” The Delphi man has been held at the maximum-security Westville Correctional Facility since November. He was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. Allen has maintained his innocence.

