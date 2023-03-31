Missouri Planned Parenthood sues over transgender inquiry

Associated Press (AP) — Missouri’s Republican attorney general is investigating gender-affirming care provided at Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic. The organization revealed the investigation Friday in court documents as part of a lawsuit against the attorney general. The attorney general says Planned Parenthood does not follow standard-care practices for therapy related to gender dysphoria. He wants records on transgender care at the clinic. Planned Parenthood is trying in the lawsuit to block access to those records, dismissing the request as a fishing expedition. Planned Parenthood says the Attorney General has no authority to review the clinic, which is inspected by the state health department.

