today at 6:20 PM
Published 6:54 PM

One man walks miles for Ukraine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local Army veteran chose to celebrate his birthday by supporting the people of Ukraine.

On his 64th birthday Jon Underwood is showing his support for the displaced citizens of Ukraine. 

Underwood says “I had to do it…I mean think about it, you see so many people doing the right thing and helping these people how can you sit around and not..I know I’m 64.” 

Underwood completed a tactical march dressed from head to toe in tactical gear.

The walk encompassed 14.8 miles starting from the Foothills to Yuma Golf and Country Club. 

The purpose of his walk is to raise donations for the Ukrainian American Society in Tuscon. 

As a patriot Underwood agrees with President Biden in showing support to Ukraine. 

Underwood is in agreeance with “the president in this case is right on the button…100-percent in supporting Ukraine and her people because at this particular time is a shield at this time protecting Europe and NATO from Russian aggression that the reason why I’m here, thats the reason why I did this walk.” 

Age is nothing but a number and in Underwood’s case that was not going to stop him. 

Chennell Ramos

Chennell Ramos joined KYMA as an MMJ in January 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at chennell.ramos@kecytv.com

