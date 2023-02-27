Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:29 AM
Published 10:48 AM

Battle color detachment in Yuma

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma is getting ready for the Battle Color Detachment 2023 season.

The U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard started their spring training to go on a nationwide tour.

That includes upcoming shows in Yuma on March 1 and 2.

The first show will be on March 1 at the MCAS Yuma base at 10 a.m. and is open for anyone with base access.

The second show will also be on March 1 at Arizona Western College at 7 p.m.

The third show will be on March 2 at Kofa High School at 5:30 p.m.

"Good honor, I'm very proud to be a new dog I put a lot of hours of work," said Nash Gunner Davis, New Dog Silent Drill Platoon MCAS Yuma.

"Here in Yuma Arizona, we have 3 shows. we have 1 show here in the parade deck one show in Arizona Western College and the following day we have a show in Kofa High School," said Cpl. Brandon De La Cruz, MCAS Yuma.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content