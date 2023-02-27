Battle color detachment in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma is getting ready for the Battle Color Detachment 2023 season.

The U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard started their spring training to go on a nationwide tour.

That includes upcoming shows in Yuma on March 1 and 2.

The first show will be on March 1 at the MCAS Yuma base at 10 a.m. and is open for anyone with base access.

The second show will also be on March 1 at Arizona Western College at 7 p.m.

The third show will be on March 2 at Kofa High School at 5:30 p.m.

"Good honor, I'm very proud to be a new dog I put a lot of hours of work," said Nash Gunner Davis, New Dog Silent Drill Platoon MCAS Yuma.

"Here in Yuma Arizona, we have 3 shows. we have 1 show here in the parade deck one show in Arizona Western College and the following day we have a show in Kofa High School," said Cpl. Brandon De La Cruz, MCAS Yuma.