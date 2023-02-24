Skip to Content
February 24, 2023 11:19 PM
Published 11:26 PM

Local students compete for Skills USA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Skills USA Regional Competition took place Friday at Arizona Western College.

High School students from across Yuma County competed in several different categories.

That includes video news production, automotive, welding, criminal justice, and photography.

“Skills USA is students being prepared for the workplace by a board of members, by other instructors and by other manufacturers. I'm doing a job interview here to prepare for the real world for an actual interview through another company," said Wallace Fullford, a Gila Ridge Skills USA Member.

Melissa Zaremba and Samantha Byrd were judges at the competition.

The winners from Friday, February 24 will advance to the state competition in April.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

