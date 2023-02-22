Crash results in major injuries on I-8

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said there was a crash on Interstate 8 involving a 2007 Ford Freestar and a 2021 Ford Box.

According to CHP, the crash happened on the evening of Monday, February 20.

A 36-year-old man from San Ysidro, Calif. was driving the 2007 Ford Freestar on I-8 eastbound east of Forrester Road.

And a 51-year-old woman from El Centro, Calif. was driving a 2021 Ford Box Truck who was also driving eastbound east of Forrester Road but was ahead of the Ford Freestar said CHP.

CHP mentioned that due to a previous crash that happened in the westbound lanes of I-8 east of Forrester Road, the traffic was slow.

Since the reasons for the crash is still under investigation, the 36-year-old man drove directly into the rear of the Ford Box Truck said CHP.

The 36-year-old man suffered major injuries and was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center and was treated for his injuries, said CHP.

According to CHP, both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and that impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.