Three people dead in wrong-way car crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three people have died following a wrong-way car crash, California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports.

Accordingly, the incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 7:36pm on Interstate 8 near Forrester Road.

A 28-year-old man from Coachella, California, driving a 2016 Acura ILX, crashed into the Tesla head-on when the Tesla traveled eastbound while the Acura traveled westbound.

As a result, the Tesla occupants and Acura driver died on impact, and CHP does not know what caused the Tesla to drive in the wrong direction.

Authorities then notified the Imperial County Coroner's Office to collect the bodies. Pending next of kin notification, the Coroner's Office will release the victims' identities.

While CHP does not know if the victims wore their seatbelts at the time of the crash, or if drugs and alcohol were a factor, the investigation remains ongoing.