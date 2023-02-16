Skip to Content
today at 2:56 PM
Published 3:06 PM

Students explore careers at Yuma Proving Ground

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students from ARIZONA@WORK learned what kind of job opportunities they can find at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG).

Some young Yumans who haven't had a clear view about their career opportunities, saw first hand all the options they can find in their own backyard.

"The obvious will be engineer officers but what people don't realize is that we got maintenance people who work on equipment or the black hawk that's behind me some who work on aircraft or people that do instrumentation, radio or radar. there are people grading roads, electricians or power line workers," said YPG Commander Colonel Ben "Patrick" McFall.

ARIZONA@WORK plans to take more students to YPG and other local agencies so they can decide what career they want to pursue.

Abraham Retana

abraham.retana@kecytv.com

